Solomon Islands prime minister says his visits to Australia and China focus on creating jobs

By The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 2:39 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 2:42 am.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The new prime minister of the Solomon Islands said Wednesday that his visits to Australia and China are focussed on creating jobs in the developing South Pacific island nation.

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele met his counterpart Anthony Albanese in the Australian capital of Canberra, during his first overseas trip since being elected last month. Manele will next visit China, and then Japan.

“We are keen to work with all partners, with Australia and China, (on) how we can partner together to create transformational projects and programs in Solomon Islands that create jobs,” Manele said at a joint press conference with Albanese.

The Solomons is on the front line in competition between the United States and China for influence in the Pacific.

During the five-year term of Manele’s predecessor, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, China’s influence increased dramatically.

Sogavare switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing, and struck a secret security pact that has raised fears of the Chinese navy gaining a foothold in the region.

The election of Manele, Sogavare’s former foreign minister and chosen successor, suggests the country will continue to follow a similar direction.

Albanese said Australia provides economic support for its Pacific neighbors that has mutual benefits and is not transactional.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

updated

3h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

5h ago

Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400. Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening. The man from...

3h ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

9h ago

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

updated

3h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

5h ago

Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400. Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening. The man from...

3h ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

7h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

4h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

9h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

9h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

8h ago

More Videos