S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecom, energy and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.48 points at 21,728.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.93 points at 39,061.23. The S&P 500 index was down 7.79 points at 5,461.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 18.33 points at 17,735.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 73.21 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up seven cents at US$80.90 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$20.20 at US$2,310.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$4.36 a pound.

The Canadian Press

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

3m ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

46m ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

59m ago

Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking
Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking

If you've ever seethed behind a steering wheel on a sardine-packed Gardiner Expressway and boldly declared that Toronto traffic is the worst, you're guilty of hyperbole. A newly updated Global Traffic...

44m ago

Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

13h ago

124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

18h ago

City staff release Toronto Island master plan
An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

18h ago

Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

18h ago

