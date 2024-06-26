S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecom, energy and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.48 points at 21,728.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.93 points at 39,061.23. The S&P 500 index was down 7.79 points at 5,461.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 18.33 points at 17,735.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 73.21 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up seven cents at US$80.90 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$20.20 at US$2,310.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$4.36 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press