Stock market today: World shares advance after Nvidia’s rebound offsets weakness on Wall St

A currency trader passes under the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 4:27 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 5:42 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Wednesday after a rebound for Nvidia offset weakness on Wall Street.

Germany’s DAX surged 0.8% to 18,482.00 while the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.1% at 7,672.76. In London, the FTSE 100 gained 0.5% to 8,291.45.

The future for the S&P 500 picked up 0.2% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was barely changed.

In Asian trading, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.3% to 39,667.07, buoyed by strong demand for technology shares driven by the enthusiasm over Nvidia and artificial intelligence.

Tokyo Electron gained 3.6% and Advantest Corp. soared 7%. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. added 1.5%.

Meanwhile, the dollar inched higher against the Japanese yen, drawing warnings from senior officials in Tokyo of potential intervention in the market.

The dollar rose to 159.89 Japanese yen from 159.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.0695 from $1.0717.

“Fundamentally, the yen remains weak, lacking triggers for a reversal,” Luca Santos, a currency analyst at ACY Securities, said in a commentary.

“The threat of direct intervention looms if USD/JPY crosses the 160.00 (yen) threshold,” he said, noting that Japanese officials had stressed that the pace of the yen’s decline, not just its level, could trigger intervention.

The Kospi in Seoul was up 0.6% at 2,792.05.

Chinese shares rebounded after a weak open. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged 0.1% higher to 18,089.93 and the Shanghai Composite index surged 0.8% to 2,972.53.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.7% to 7,783.00.

Shares rose 05.% in Taiwan and 0.7% in India. Bangkok’s SET edged 0.1% higher.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which does not include Nvidia, dropped 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3%.

Most stocks outside Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology fell. Nvidia climbed 6.8%, and without that gain, the S&P 500 would have dropped to a loss for the day. The chip company’s shares snapped a three-day losing streak where they had shed nearly 13% for their worst such stretch since 2022.

Nvidia has the power to swing the S&P 500 around because it’s grown to become one of Wall Street’s largest and most influential companies.

Voracious demand for its chips to power artificial-intelligence applications has been a big reason for the U.S. stock market’s run to records recently, even as the economy’s growth slows under the weight of high interest rates. But the AI boom has been so frenzied that it’s raised worries about a possible bubble in the stock market and too-high expectations among investors.

Broadly, sales at retailers across the country have been up and down recently as companies highlight how lower-income customers are struggling to keep up with still-rising prices.

Investors are hoping that the Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates, which it has kept at their highest level in more than 20 years in hopes of grinding down on the economy just enough to get inflation under control. The hope on Wall Street is that the Fed will cut interest rates at the exact right time. If it waits too long, the economy’s slowdown could careen into a recession. If it’s too early, inflation could reaccelerate.

In other dealings early Wednesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil picked up 57 cents to $81.40 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, was up 57 cents at $84.79 per barrel.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press




Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

6h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

8h ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

38m ago

Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?
Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?

An organizer who encouraged Jewish residents to vote against the Liberals in this week's Toronto byelection suggests a rise in antisemitism motivated many to show up at the polls. Andrew Kirsch, the riding's...

45m ago

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

7h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

12h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

12h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

12h ago

