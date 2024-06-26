The Paris Couture Week runways see a moody midnight showing and an airy vintage display

Models wear creations for the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

By Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 11:56 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 12:12 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Elie Saab again transported his VIP guests at Paris’ Musee des Arts Decoratifs into a realm of magic and splendor, a world of bridal queens and midnight shadows. And French couturier Julie de Libran took her signature style further with a light and airy display.

Here are some highlights of Wednesday’s fall-winter 2024 couture collection.

Elie Saab gleams for men and women

The Lebanese designer’s fall collection came with dramatic flair, strikingly at midnight, enveloping the audience in a welcome dark mood. Models in black leather opera gloves and graphic bands of black satin set the tone.

Men’s couture capes, part of Saab’s theme since fall 2022, were embroidered with sequins and gleaming threads, resembling silver foliage kissed by morning dew. Saab’s opulent men’s couture line continues to add a new dimension to his brand, catering to a market segment that craves visibility.

In the predominantly women’s display, organza whooshes swirled upward from the waist in a feat of artistry. As the collection progressed, the color palette softened. Tried-and-tested floor-length silhouettes dazzled in gemstone hues.

A standout piece was a shoulderless gown in powder red, where sequins on the bodice morphed into a sea of feathers cascading down the mermaid-like skirt. The transformation of textures underscored Saab’s craftsmanship.

While Saab’s designs may not always break the mold in innovation or surprise, the commitment to his signature style ensures that his creations remain timeless. His starry clientele appreciates the red carpet-ready classicism.

Ellie Goulding and others applauded from the front row, a testament to Saab’s enduring appeal.

de Libran’s nostalgic charm

French couturier Julie de Libran is renowned for intimate shows. She often enlists close friends as models and muses, evoking a nostalgic charm reminiscent of traditional couture presentations.

On Wednesday, de Libran took her signature style further with a light and airy display.

Models held numbered cards, a nod to the way collections were once presented. The vintage touch was complemented by details like a pink feather trim on a limp-waisted gown, which exuded a 1930s flair. The gown’s vivid red injected a contemporary twist.

De Libran’s affinity for vintage-inspired fabrics shone through in a Bordeaux column dress and a coat with large proportions, adorned with gleaming lamé velvet flowers. The pieces exemplified her commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and upcycling. Using exquisite fabrics from Lyonnaise mills, her creations often cannot be replicated, highlighting their artisanal nature.

As a rare independent designer on the couture calendar, de Libran continues to captivate with her blend of nostalgic elegance and modern sophistication.

The art of the invitation

In the Paris luxury industry, the art of the chic invite is vital. Fashion houses vie to create the most inventive and flamboyant show invitations, often delivered by gas-guzzling couriers to each guest’s personal or professional address, with little regard for the environment.

The miniature masterpieces sometimes hint at the forthcoming collection, while at other times they are simply whimsical.

Chanel’s latest invitation, a pair of opera glasses, hinted at the show’s theme inside Paris’ opera house. Staying true to its classic roots, Dior sent out beautifully penned cards by an age-old calligrapher, evoking the maison’s timeless elegance. Schiaparelli’s giant gold key invitation reflected the surrealist legacy of founder Elsa Schiaparelli, promising an avant-garde showcase.

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

1m ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

45m ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

57m ago

Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking
Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking

If you've ever seethed behind a steering wheel on a sardine-packed Gardiner Expressway and boldly declared that Toronto traffic is the worst, you're guilty of hyperbole. A newly updated Global Traffic...

42m ago

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

1m ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

45m ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

57m ago

Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking
Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking

If you've ever seethed behind a steering wheel on a sardine-packed Gardiner Expressway and boldly declared that Toronto traffic is the worst, you're guilty of hyperbole. A newly updated Global Traffic...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

13h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

18h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

18h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

18h ago

More Videos