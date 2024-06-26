Trudeau’s cabinet all ears to the concerns of Canadians as political fortunes fall

OTTAWA — Several federal cabinet ministers say they are all ears to what disgruntled voters are saying in the aftermath of a Toronto byelection defeat in what was considered a safe Liberal riding.

Although the ministers expressed openness to hearing out Canadians turned off by the Liberals and Justin Trudeau, none could say how their team plans to address those concerns.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller, Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks and Karina Gould, on parental leave from her government House leader post, all say Trudeau is the best person to lead the Liberals into the next election against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Cabinet members fanned out across the country to make announcements related to the work they’ve been doing on their files, but were bombarded with questions about their government’s fading political prospects.

Saks says the byelection results this week in Toronto-St Paul’s suggest the government needs to show up in communities and start listening to what they need from Ottawa.

Miller says voters sent the Liberals a message they can’t ignore, adding the party needs to hear people out and “get back on the horse.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press