UK’s Sunak and Starmer struggle to be heard as noisy protest mars their final election debate

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, left, take part for the BBC's Prime Ministerial Debate, in Nottingham, England, Wednesday June 26, 2024. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

Posted June 26, 2024 4:11 pm.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer struggled to get their messages across to voters on Wednesday, as protesters threatened to drown out their final televised debate of the U.K. election campaign.

As the two politicians vying to become Britain’s leader after the July 4 election faced off live on the BBC, indistinguishable but loud shouting could be heard from outside the venue at Nottingham Trent University in central England.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the building before the debate.

Host Mishal Husain acknowledged the distraction, which continued as the two politicians traded barbs about ethics, tax and migration. Protest is a part of Britain’s democracy, she noted.

The ruckus made for a messy end to a series of debates that have seen Starmer, Sunak and other party leaders appeal directly to voters.

Next week British voters will elect lawmakers to fill all 650 seats in the House of Commons, and the leader of the party that can command a majority — either alone or in coalition — will become prime minister. Labour currently has a double-digit lead in opinion polls over the Conservatives, who have been in power for 14 years under five different prime ministers.

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

45m ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

3h ago

City of Toronto staff directed by council to draft bylaw in response to 'renovictions'
City of Toronto staff directed by council to draft bylaw in response to 'renovictions'

If approved, Toronto landlords looking to evict tenants for renovation purposes could be required to apply for a renovation licence.

1h ago

Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment
Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment

Toronto police officers say they're looking for 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. He's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

2h ago

