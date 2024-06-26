US Olympic and Paralympic Committee awards Sarah Hirshland a 5-year contract extension as CEO

FILE - CEO, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Sarah Hirshland, testifies during The Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday, June 26, 2024 it was giving a five-year contract extension to CEO Sarah Hirshland in a move that will keep the executive in her role through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 5:07 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 5:13 pm.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday it was giving a five-year contract extension to CEO Sarah Hirshland in a move that will keep the executive in her role through the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

In a letter addressed to the USOPC community, chairman Gene Sykes said Hirshland’s “accountability, transparency, and inclusivity has transformed our organization.”

“Notably, she has prioritized athlete protection, rights, and support, ensuring a safe and empowering environment for all,” Sykes wrote.

Financial terms of the contract, which will run through 2029 when it is finalized, were not disclosed. According to the USOPC’s most recent financial disclosures, Hirshland made $1.1 million in “reportable compensation” in 2022.

Hirshland took a voluntary pay cut when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of sports in 2020 and delayed the Tokyo Olympics by a year.

She was criticized for some parts of her handling of the pandemic, and also for the response to the sex-abuse crisis she inherited when she took the job in August 2018.

Ultimately, Hirshland played a key role in negotiating the $380 million settlement between the USOPC, USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of gymnasts abused by Larry Nassar. She also led a reset of the federation’s mission, focusing more on the overall well-being of athletes, many of whom complained they were valued only for the results they produced.

Hirshland also was behind the scenes in the decision to postpone the Tokyo Games by one year instead of scrapping them altogether, which was a very real possibility in the early days of the pandemic.

A full cancellation of the Olympics would have had devastating financial consequences on the games across the globe, but particularly in the U.S., which does not give government money to finance the movement.

Hirshland’s next main project will be to gear up for the Los Angeles Games, which will mark the first Summer Olympics on American soil since 1996.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

6m ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

2h ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

4h ago

Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing
Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing

Toronto police have identified the victim in the Jane subway stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before 6...

1h ago

