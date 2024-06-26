Wind-driven wildfire spreads outside a central Oregon community and prompts evacuations

In this photo provided by the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office, smoke rises from a wildfire near La Pine, Oregon, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Gusty winds fueled a rapidly growing wildfire just outside the central Oregon community of La Pine and prompted evacuations. (Sgt. Kyle Kalambach/Deschutes County Sherriff's Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 11:45 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 11:56 am.

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire spread Wednesday outside a central Oregon community, where residents of numerous homes and businesses were urged to evacuate, authorities said.

The Darlene 3 Fire grew to nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) near the community of La Pine and was 30% contained, Central Oregon Fire Information posted on the social media site X.

Evacuation alerts were sent to 1,100 homes and businesses, said Lt. Jayson Janes of the Deschutes County Sherriff’s Office. He said about 50-60 people sought refuge at a local high school serving as an evacuation center.

It was not known whether any structures had burned.

Jodi Kerr was packing up her home decor and gifts store in La Pine so she could evacuate.

“It’s part of the risk of living in an area like this. It’s beautiful, but it’s wild,” said Kerr, the owner of Meandering Maker Mercantile.

She said it’s hard to think about the people who’ve spent years building businesses and then be concerned about losing it all overnight.

The fire started Tuesday about a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of La Pine. It’s cause was under investigation.

Central Oregon Fire Management Service firefighters used dozers, or heavy construction equipment adapted to battle wildfires, to establish control lines around the blaze. Aircraft dropped fire retardant to slow the flames.

La Pine High School was serving as a temporary evacuation point while La Pine Rodeo Grounds was hosting a livestock and small animal shelter.

TV station KTVZ reported that several U.S. Forest Service campgrounds and trails had been evacuated and closed.

La Pine is about 192 miles (309 kilometers) south of Portland.

It is among the latest dangerous U.S. wildfires. In New Mexico, thousands of people fled their homes last week as two fast-moving wildfires approached their village. Search and rescue crews this week have cleared more properties in the areas of Ruidoso, the mountain community that was hardest hit by the flames.

In the central area of California, a new group of three large wildfires and several smaller ones covered nearly 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) in rural eastern Fresno County. The Fresno June Lightning Complex was ignited as remnants of tropical system Alberto flowed across the state Tuesday. The complex was 15% contained early Wednesday.

In Southern California, evacuation orders for about 2,500 San Diego residents were lifted after firefighters stopped a fire’s spread through a nature preserve near Torrey Pines State Beach on Tuesday. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

In rural Northern California, a fire that threatened the community of Palermo late Monday lost steam as weather improved the next morning, and residents were allowed to return home. The Apache Fire destroyed two structures in its initial surge over about 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometers).

The Associated Press














Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

3m ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

47m ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

59m ago

Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking
Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking

If you've ever seethed behind a steering wheel on a sardine-packed Gardiner Expressway and boldly declared that Toronto traffic is the worst, you're guilty of hyperbole. A newly updated Global Traffic...

44m ago

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

3m ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

47m ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

59m ago

Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking
Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking

If you've ever seethed behind a steering wheel on a sardine-packed Gardiner Expressway and boldly declared that Toronto traffic is the worst, you're guilty of hyperbole. A newly updated Global Traffic...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

13h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

18h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

18h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

18h ago

More Videos