2 dead, 1 missing and dozens injured in northern Russia after a passenger train derailment

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Russian Emergency Ministry workers carry a woman from a damaged carriage on the Inta - Ugolny stretch to Komi in the northern republic of Komi, Russia. A Russian state-run railway company says a passenger train derailment in northern Russia has killed at least two people and left one other person is missing. Russian Railways said in a statement on Thursday morning that The derailment of a 14-carriage train occurred Wednesday night in the northern republic of Komi, according to the Russian Railways, with nine carriages running off the rails. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 3:34 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 3:56 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — A passenger train derailment in northern Russia killed at least two people, and left one other person missing, a state-run railway company said Thursday.

The 14-carriage train derailed in Russia’s northern republic of Komi on Wednesday night, Russian Railways said in a statement, with nine carriages coming off the tracks. Up to 50 people were injured, Russia’s news agency Interfax reported, citing emergency officials.

The train, carrying 232 passengers, was headed to the southern city of Novorossiysk from Vorkuta, a coal mining town in the north of Komi, Russian Railways said. It said that heavy rainfall, which washed out parts of the track, was the likely cause of the derailment.

Russian Railways has promised to pay 2 million rubles (just under $22,900) to the families of each of those killed in the derailment on top of the 2.025 million-ruble (about $23,100) insurance payout they will get. The injured who were hospitalized will get 1 million rubles (about $11,400) each, and those who sought outpatient medical assistance will receive 500,000 rubles (about $5,700), the company said.

The Associated Press


