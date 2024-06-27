A Greek police officer guarding a top judge’s house is injured in a predawn gasoline bomb attack

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek police officer guarding the house of a top judge was hospitalized with burns after a gasoline bomb attack in Athens early Thursday, authorities said.

The motive for the predawn attack in a city suburb was not clear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police said gasoline bombs were thrown at the officer by unknown people who escaped. The officer, who suffered face and arm injuries, was stationed outside the house of Supreme Court President Ioanna Klapa, which was not damaged. A nearby police car was severely damaged.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis condemned the attack and said it was an “absolute priority” for authorities to arrest the perpetrators.

Police, and more rarely other symbols of authority, are frequently targeted by Greek far-left militants, although attacks leading to death or severe injury have declined in recent years.

The Associated Press