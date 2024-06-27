Another 400,000 people left Germany’s Catholic Church last year, but the pace slowed from 2022

By The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 7:58 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 8:13 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Another 400,000 people formally left the Catholic Church in Germany last year, though the number was down from a record set in 2022 as church leaders struggle to put a long-running scandal over abuse by clergy behind them and tackle calls for reform, official figures showed Thursday.

The German Bishops’ Conference said that 402,694 people left the church in 2023. That was down from 522,821 the previous year, but still the second-highest figure so far. At the same time, 1,559 people joined the church and another 4,127 rejoined — in both cases, broadly similar to the numbers from 2022.

In Germany, people who are formally members of a church pay a so-called church tax that helps finance it in addition to the regular taxes the rest of the population pays. If they register their departure with local authorities, they no longer have to pay that. There are some exemptions for low earners, jobless, retirees, students and others.

The country’s Catholic Church had around 20.35 million members at the end of last year. In an annual summary of statistics, the bishops’ conference didn’t detail reasons for the departures.

But many people have turned their backs on the church in recent years amid fallout from the scandal over abuse by clergy and others. In response to that crisis, German bishops and an influential lay organization led a three-year reform process, the “Synodal Path,” which was marked by tensions between liberalizers and conservatives and drew open opposition from the Vatican. Its final assembly last year called for the church to approve blessings of same-sex unions.

A follow-up process also has been marked by tension with the Vatican, though it did get underway this year after Rome initially insisted that German bishops scrap a vote on the statutes of a committee that is supposed to pave the way for a future decision-making council bringing together bishops and laypeople.

Christians in Germany are roughly evenly split between Catholics and Protestants, and it’s not just the Catholic Church that is losing members. The Protestant Church said in May that it saw about 380,000 formal departures last year, around the same level as 2022, leaving its membership at 18.56 million. It also has grappled with past abuse cases.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

2h ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York condo
Man dead in shooting outside North York condo

A man is dead after he was shot outside of a condominium in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue at around...

17m ago

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

13h ago

Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'
Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'

The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province's decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was "absurd" and motivated by politics rather...

2h ago

Top Stories

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

2h ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York condo
Man dead in shooting outside North York condo

A man is dead after he was shot outside of a condominium in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue at around...

17m ago

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

13h ago

Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'
Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'

The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province's decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was "absurd" and motivated by politics rather...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.

13h ago

2:14
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada

Apple will be giving Canadian customers the ability to fix their own products. Plus, profits are falling for a popular food brand, and Volkswagen makes a significant investment in electric vehicles. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

15h ago

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.

18h ago

3:30
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise

People who say their lives are impacted by the overhead noise of aircraft flying in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport are calling for changes on how residents make noise complaints.

21h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

More Videos