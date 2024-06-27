B.C. homes and businesses to be eligible for rebates for rooftop solar systems

RICHMOND, B.C. — British Columbia’s public power utility says for the first time it will provide rebates for the installation of rooftop solar and battery storage systems for residents and businesses.

BC Hydro says in a news release that eligible homeowners can receive rebates up to $10,000 for installing a qualified solar and battery storage system, while apartment buildings, schools, businesses and others could get from $50,000 to $150,000 back.

The utility says the program will make it easier for people and businesses to generate their own electricity, reduce their power bills and deliver clean energy back to the electricity grid.

The rebates are part of a plan to accelerate the shift to clear energy in the province and comes after BC Hydro made a call for more clean power generation for the first time in 15 years and updated its capital plan that includes $40 billion in investments.

Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro CEO, says investing in systems today puts the province on the path to meet power demands later and that’s why they’re taking action to source the clean electricity needed.

The rebates will be available in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press