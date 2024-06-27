Belarus’ authoritarian leader names new foreign minister and reshuffles other top officials

FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russian-Belarusian negotiations at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, May 24, 2024. Lukashenko on Thursday, June 26, 2024, reshuffled his top officials in what observers see as part of maneuvering ahead of the 2025 presidential election. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 12:27 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 12:43 pm.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday reshuffled his top officials in what observers saw as part of maneuvering ahead of the 2025 presidential election.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the country of 9.5 million with an iron hand for three decades and declared his intention to seek a seventh term next year, replaced his chief of staff along with the country’s foreign minister and several other senior officials.

Lukashenko has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on the opposition in response to massive protests that were triggered by his disputed reelection in the August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and the West have denounced as rigged.

More than 35,000 people have been arrested and thousands have been brutally beaten in custody. Dozens of independent news organizations and rights groups have been shut down and journalists imprisoned. The United States and the European Union have responded to the crackdown with an array of sanctions.

As part of the government changes announced Thursday, Lukashenko named Maksim Ryzhankou as the new foreign minister to replace Sergei Aleinik, who had spent less than two years on the job.

Some saw the appointment as Ryzhankou, 52 as a sign of Lukashenko’s hopes to negotiate the softening of Western sanctions.

Pavel Latushkа, an opposition leader who fled the country under the authorities’ pressure after the 2020 vote, described Ryzhankou as a “supporter of talks with Western nations.”

“Ryzhankou’s task is to try to find instruments and mechanisms to resume a dialogue between Minsk and Western countries, something that Aleinik has failed to accomplish,” Latushka said. “Lukashenko hopes that the West will have to resume a dialogue with him after his 2025 reelection, and Ryzhankou’s mission is to assist that.”

Latushka claimed that Ryzhankou, who had previously served as Lukashenko’s deputy chief of staff, had recently met with French envoys to discuss ways to resume a dialogue.

At the same time, Lukashenko appointed Belarus’ ambassador to Russia, Dmitry Krutoi, as the new presidential chief of staff. Krutoi, 43, is widely seen as a proponent of strong relations with Russia.

Lukashenko has relied on close ties with Russia and provided his country as a staging ground for the war in Ukraine. In 2023, Russia also moved some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

“In the run-up to the 2025 election, Lukashenko is resuming his favorite balancing act between the East and the West, sending signals of loyalty to Moscow but at the same time making the Kremlin nervous about the prospect of normalization of ties with the West,” Latushka said.

Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

3h ago

Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year
Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year

Toronto police are launching a new task force after reporting an almost 74 per cent increase in shootings compared to last year. Police say while most of the firearm discharges resulted in no injuries,...

41m ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building
Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building

A man is dead after he was shot outside of an apartment building in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue...

3h ago

Man arrested for random assaults on TTC buses, allegedly swinging around sword
Man arrested for random assaults on TTC buses, allegedly swinging around sword

One man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people at random on TTC buses and pulling out a sword, striking various seats, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Jane Street...

2h ago

Top Stories

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

3h ago

Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year
Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year

Toronto police are launching a new task force after reporting an almost 74 per cent increase in shootings compared to last year. Police say while most of the firearm discharges resulted in no injuries,...

41m ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building
Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building

A man is dead after he was shot outside of an apartment building in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue...

3h ago

Man arrested for random assaults on TTC buses, allegedly swinging around sword
Man arrested for random assaults on TTC buses, allegedly swinging around sword

One man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people at random on TTC buses and pulling out a sword, striking various seats, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Jane Street...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

17h ago

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.

18h ago

2:14
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada

Apple will be giving Canadian customers the ability to fix their own products. Plus, profits are falling for a popular food brand, and Volkswagen makes a significant investment in electric vehicles. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

19h ago

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.

23h ago

3:30
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise

People who say their lives are impacted by the overhead noise of aircraft flying in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport are calling for changes on how residents make noise complaints.
More Videos