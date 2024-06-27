Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

Bonnie Crombie Ontario Liberals
Incoming Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks after being declared the winner of the Ontario Liberal Party leadership race, in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Richard Southern

Posted June 27, 2024 5:28 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 5:29 am.

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a “comprehensive investigation” into controversial dealings under Premier Doug Ford’s government.

680News Radio has learned that the dealings include the sudden closure of the Ontario Science Centre and the relocation of some ServiceOntario outlets.

Crombie will reveal this intent at a Thursday news conference outside the now-shuttered science centre at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue West. She’s expected to announce that she will appoint the investigator within the first 30 days of a potential win and provide them with the mandate and funding necessary to complete their investigation within one year. 

The investigator would be tasked with looking at the abrupt closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the 95-year lease handed to an Austrian spa company at Ontario Place, moving ServiceOntario outlets into Staples stores, the taxpayer money going to the Beer Store to speed up the sale at alcohol in corner stores, the Greenbelt land swap, and “patronage appointments at public institutions like the LCBO, Ontario Power Generation, and the Judicial Appointments Advisory Committee.”

Crombie and the Ontario Liberals recently declared “electoral urgency,” allowing the party to speed up the nomination process.

Crombie told 680News Radio last week that she expects half of all Liberal candidates to be nominated by September.

Ontario Science Centre
The Ontario Science Centre abruptly closed last week after engineers found structural issues with the roof. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

This comes amid increased speculation that Premier Ford may call an early election, potentially in the spring of 2025, a year ahead of schedule. It’s an uphill battle for Crombie and the Liberals as well as the other opposition parties, all of whom are trailing the PC party in the polls and in terms of fundraising.

Crombie is scheduled to speak to the media at 11 a.m., an hour after NDP and opposition leader Marit Stiles also holds a news conference at the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue West location.

The two leaders are likely looking to capitalize on what appears to be a ground swell in public opposition against the surprise move to immediately close the 55-year-old landmark. 

