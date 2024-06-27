California bill crafted to require school payments to college athletes pulled by sponsor

By The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 6:35 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 6:43 pm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal that would require California universities to pay their athletes through a “degree completion fund” has been withdrawn from consideration at the state legislature.

Assemblyman Chris Holden pulled his proposed bill, the College Athlete Protection Act, from a hearing before the state’s Senate Education Committee on Wednesday. His office confirmed the move Thursday, which effectively ends the bid.

Under his plan, schools earning at least $10 million in athletics media rights revenue each year would have been required to pay $25,000 to certain athletes through the degree funds. Each athlete could access up to $25,000 but the rest would be available only after graduation.

Holden removed the revenue-sharing language from the bill after the NCAA and the nation’s five biggest conferences last month announced a $2.8 billion settlement plan to address antitrust claims. Among other things, that plan allows each school to spend up to some $22 million each year in direct payments to their athletes.

Holden has pushed ahead with other provisions in the bill, which sought better health and safety standards for athletes and prevented schools from eliminating sports and cutting scholarships.

Holden said Thursday the bill did not have the support of the committee chairman, state Sen. Josh Newman.

“Still, this is not a fail,” Holden said. “Our original bill language, in large part, focused on creating opportunities for college athletes to be paid and was critical to the NCAA revenue sharing settlement.”

NCAA vice president for external affairs Tim Buckley said in a statement the organization is talking with state lawmakers around the country about the changes ahead for college sports. It is still seeking help from Congress in establishing a limited antitrust exemption to preserve some form of its longtime amateurism model.

“Those changes combined with the landmark settlement proposal is making clear that state-by-state legislation would be detrimental to college sports, and that many past legislative proposals will create more challenges than they solve,” Buckley said.

It was a California state law that forced massive change across college athletics in 2021 by barring the NCAA from interfering in athletes earning name, image and likeness compensation. Other states quickly followed and the NCAA cleared the way for the so-called NIL earnings era in July 2021.

—-

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

1h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

4h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

17m ago

Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square
Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square

The board overseeing Sankofa Square has been directed to come up with a multi-year strategic and business plan to support the renaming.

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

1h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

4h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

17m ago

Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square
Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square

The board overseeing Sankofa Square has been directed to come up with a multi-year strategic and business plan to support the renaming.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

5h ago

2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.

19h ago

2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

23h ago

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.
2:14
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada

Apple will be giving Canadian customers the ability to fix their own products. Plus, profits are falling for a popular food brand, and Volkswagen makes a significant investment in electric vehicles. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos