Canopy collapse at New Delhi airport kills 1 and injures 6 in heavy rains

A crew inspects the damage to a part of a departure terminal canopy at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport that collapsed in heavy pre-monsoon rains in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 28, 2024. The collapse occurred in the domestic departure area of Terminal 1, the main terminal of New Delhi’s main airport. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 11:26 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 12:56 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — A portion of the canopy at a departure terminal of New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed early Friday as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the Indian capital, killing one person and injuring six others, officials said.

All flight departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended as rescuers cleared the debris to rescue anyone trapped there, the airport authority said.

The collapse occurred in the domestic departure area of Terminal 1, the main terminal of New Delhi’s main airport.

The fire services control room said the injured were taken to a hospital.

“Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy of the old departure forecourt” collapsed around 5 a.m., an airport authority statement said.

Besides the roof sheet, some support beams also collapsed, damaging cars in the pickup and drop-off area of the terminal, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Of the six injured, one was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, PTI said.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said first responders were working at the site and advised airlines to assist all affected passengers. “Rescue operations are still ongoing,” he said in a post on the X social media platform.

