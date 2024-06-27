China calls on scientists of all nations to study lunar samples, but notes obstacle with the US

Bian Zhigang, Deputy Director of the China National Space Administration speaks during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Thursday, June 27, 2024. China's space officials said Thursday they welcomed scientists from across the world to apply to study the lunar rock samples the Chang'e 6 probe brought back to earth in a historic mission, but noted there were limits to that cooperation, specifically with the U.S. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

By Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 5:05 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 5:42 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s space officials said Thursday they welcomed scientists from around the world to apply to study the lunar rock samples that the Chang’e 6 probe brought back to Earth in a historic mission, but noted there were limits to that cooperation, specifically with the United States.

Officials said at a televised news conference in Beijing meant to introduce the mission’s achievements that any cooperation with the U.S. would be hinged on removing an American law that bans direct bilateral cooperation with NASA.

“The source of the obstacle in US-China aerospace cooperation is still in the Wolf Amendment,” said Bian Zhigang, vice chair of the China National Space Administration. “If the U.S. truly wants to hope to began regular aerospace cooperation, I think they should take the appropriate measures to remove the obstacle.”

The Wolf Amendment was enacted in 2011 and prevents direct U.S.-Chinese bilateral cooperation except in cases where the FBI can certify that there is no national security risk to sharing information with the Chinese side in the course of work.

Still, China could cooperate with scientists of other countries. It worked with the European Space Agency, France, Italy and Pakistan in the Chang’e 6 mission.

“China welcomes scientists from all countries to apply according to the processes and share in the benefits,” said Liu Yunfeng, director of the international cooperation office of the China National Space Administration.

Meanwhile, little information about the global first achieved Tuesday was announced. Chinese officials declined to reveal how many samples they actually gathered or any preliminary findings.

“I’m afraid this matter will not be revealed until tomorrow, so I hope everyone can wait patiently for another day,” Chang’e 6 chief designer Hu Hao said at the news conference.

On Monday, Chinese scientists said that they anticipate the returned samples will include 2.5 million-year-old volcanic rock and other material that scientists hope will answer questions about geographic differences on the moon’s two sides. The mission had aimed to gather two kilograms (more than four pounds) of material.

The near side of the moon is what is seen from Earth, and the far side faces outer space. The far side is also known to have mountains and impact craters and is much more difficult to reach.

The probe’s journey to the far side of the moon was historic in that it was the first time a probe had successfully taken off and brought back samples from the far side directly. Previous samples thought to be from the far side of the moon are from meteorites found on Earth.

The probe had landed in the moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin, an impact crater created more than 4 billion years ago. The samples scientists are expecting will likely come from different layers of the basin, which will bear traces of the different geological events across its long chronology, such as when the moon was younger and had an active inside that could produce volcanic rock.

Officials did announce some future plans, with a planned Chang’e 7 probe to explore resources on the moon’s South Pole. Further down the line, they have planned Tianwen-3 for around 2030 to carry out a Mars sample return mission and a Tianwen-4 Jupiter exploration mission.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

1h ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York condo
Man dead in shooting outside North York condo

A man is dead after he was shot outside of a condominium in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue at around...

13m ago

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

12h ago

Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'
Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'

The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province's decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was "absurd" and motivated by politics rather...

1h ago

Top Stories

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

1h ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York condo
Man dead in shooting outside North York condo

A man is dead after he was shot outside of a condominium in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue at around...

13m ago

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

12h ago

Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'
Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'

The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province's decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was "absurd" and motivated by politics rather...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.

12h ago

2:14
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada

Apple will be giving Canadian customers the ability to fix their own products. Plus, profits are falling for a popular food brand, and Volkswagen makes a significant investment in electric vehicles. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

13h ago

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.

17h ago

3:30
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise

People who say their lives are impacted by the overhead noise of aircraft flying in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport are calling for changes on how residents make noise complaints.

19h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

More Videos