Eligibility for Ottawa’s dental plan expands to children, people with disabilities

Dental instruments are shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Ottawa plans to expand eligibility for the federal dental program to qualifying children under the age of 18 and people who receive a disability tax credit today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 27, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Ottawa plans to expand eligibility for the federal dental program today to include children under the age of 18 and people who receive a disability tax credit.

The government estimates 1.2 million more people will now be able to apply for the program.

Critics have suggested that basing eligibility for people with disabilities on the tax credit will leave out a huge number of individuals who most need the help.

Federal ministers have said eligibility will be fully expanded to include everyone who meets income criteria in January 2025, so those who are left out won’t have to wait much longer to access federal dental coverage.

The rollout of the program was negotiated with the New Democrats as part of a political pact to prevent an early election.

To qualify, applicants must be uninsured and have a household income under $90,000 per year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

