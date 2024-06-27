Former Chattanooga police chief indicted on illegal voter registration, perjury charges

By The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 1:34 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 1:43 pm.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A former Chattanooga police chief has been indicted on charges that she illegally registered to vote in Tennessee and falsely filled out government documents, state investigators announced Thursday.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, a grand jury in Hamilton County, which encompasses Chattanooga, handed down a 17-count indictment against Celeste Murphy.

Murphy, 56, had been overseeing the Chattanooga Police Department since 2022 but resigned Wednesday without publicly giving a reason.

She turned herself into the Hamilton County jail Thursday and was later released on a $19,000 aggregate bond, TBI said in a statement. She is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Criminal Court on July 12.

It was not immediately clear if Murphy had an attorney, and contact information was not made available.

The charges include one count of illegal voter registration, one count of false entries on official documents, three counts of falsifying government records, three counts of forgery, three counts of perjury, and six counts of official misconduct.

Murphy has been under investigation by the TBI since April after the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported conflicting residency claims on her tax forms in Georgia and voter forms in Tennessee.

The investigation found that Murphy claimed primary residences in both Tennessee and Georgia during her time as police chief. Chattanooga city policy requires public employees to live in Tennessee.

The newspaper reported that Murphy has claimed a homestead exemption on a house she purchased in Fulton County, Georgia, each year since 2021 — a tax break for those who certify the property is their primary residence. Meanwhile, Murphy is registered to vote in Tennessee, which requires people to certify they’re living at their primary residence in the state.

“During the investigation, agents determined Murphy knowingly entered false information on several government documents related to establishing residency in Chattanooga, though swearing to their truth in signing the documents,” the TBI said in a news release.

Murphy had previously posted on social media that she could not publicly reveal where she lives in Chattanooga due to safety reasons.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

27m ago

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

1h ago

Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year
Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year

Toronto police are launching a new task force to address an alarming rise in violence within the tow truck industry which has contributed to an almost 74 per cent increase in shootings compared to last...

33m ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building
Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building

A man is dead after he was shot outside of an apartment building in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue...

5h ago

Top Stories

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

27m ago

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

1h ago

Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year
Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year

Toronto police are launching a new task force to address an alarming rise in violence within the tow truck industry which has contributed to an almost 74 per cent increase in shootings compared to last...

33m ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building
Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building

A man is dead after he was shot outside of an apartment building in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

19h ago

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.

20h ago

2:14
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada

Apple will be giving Canadian customers the ability to fix their own products. Plus, profits are falling for a popular food brand, and Volkswagen makes a significant investment in electric vehicles. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

21h ago

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.
3:30
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise

People who say their lives are impacted by the overhead noise of aircraft flying in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport are calling for changes on how residents make noise complaints.
More Videos