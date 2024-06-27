Indonesia detains 103 foreigners in a raid in Bali involving suspected cybercrime

In this photo released by the Directorate General of Immigration of Indonesia's Justice and Human Rights Ministry (Ditjen Imigrasi), foreign nationals from China, Taiwan and Malaysia who are detained on allegations of conducting cybercrime and visa violations are lined up on the ground following a raid on a villa in Tabanan, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Ditjen Imigrasi via AP)

By Firdia Lisnawati And Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 7:11 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 7:26 am.

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian immigration authorities have detained 103 foreign nationals after a raid at a villa on the resort island of Bali, officials said Thursday.

Those arrested, including Taiwanese, Chinese and Malaysians, were accused of misusing their visas and residence permits, along with possible cybercrimes.

Immigration authorities said they conducted the raid on Wednesday at a villa in Kukuh village in Tabanan district and detained 91 men and 12 women. Computers and cellphones were also seized, they said.

“They are suspected of not having documents and misuse of immigration permits. Currently, the possibility of cybercrime is being investigated based on the number of computers and cellphones found at the scene,” Silmy Karim, the director general of immigration, said in a statement Thursday.

Authorities distributed photos showing dozens of detainees lying on their stomachs next to a swimming pool and the three-story villa. All are currently being held at a detention center in Denpasar, Bali, officials said.

Authorities said they are investigating whether the group might have ties to international syndicates.

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration plans to carry out another joint operation to monitor foreign nationals in Bali. It aims to ensure that foreigners are staying on the island in accordance with regulations and to maintain order and security.

___

Tarigan reported from Jakarta.

Firdia Lisnawati And Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press


