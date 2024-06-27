Lavigne, Poloz, Keeper among new appointments to Order of Canada

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 27, 2024 8:00 am.

Avril Lavigne, Stephen Poloz and Tina Keeper are among the accomplished Canadians newly appointed to the Order of Canada.

The Governor General’s office announced 83 appointments this morning including the pop-punk princess, former Bank of Canada governor and Cree actress and advocate known for CBC’s “North of 60.”

Also making the list are: Quebec singer-songwriter Daniel Lavoie, Métis visual artist Christi Belcourt and former Ottawa journalist Joyce Napier, now ambassador to the Vatican.

The Order of Canada recognizes people from all walks of life who have made significant and sustained contributions to the country.

Among this year’s list of philanthropists, business owners and scientific innovators are deep sea diver Patrick Lahey and magician David Ben, considered to be one of Canada’s foremost sleight-of-hand artists.

Keeper — also a producer and former member of Parliament — says she’s particularly honoured because her father was also a member of the Order of Canada.

The new cohort will be invested at ceremonies in the coming months.

