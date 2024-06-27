Man arrested for random assaults on TTC buses, allegedly swinging around sword

TTC
A TTC transit sign is seen at Dufferin Station in this undated image. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 27, 2024 10:38 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 10:47 am.

One man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people at random on TTC buses and pulling out a sword, striking various seats, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area in the city’s west end for reports of a man armed with a knife.

It’s alleged that the accused boarded a TTC bus in the area and punched a victim in an unprovoked assault. Police said the same suspect then got off the bus, walked north and boarded a second TTC bus, where he punched a second person without provocation.

The bus was stopped, and passengers were asked to exit. The suspect then allegedly pulled a sword from his backpack and began swinging it violently, striking bus seats.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect. Authorities noted that the two victims and accused are not known to each other.

Joseph Brian Size, 46, of Ajax, was charged with two counts of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, mischief/damage to property and failing to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

