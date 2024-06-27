Man critically injured in stabbing, suspect at large: Toronto Police
Posted June 27, 2024 6:03 pm.
Last Updated June 27, 2024 6:06 pm.
Toronto Police say a man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on Thursday at around 5:18 p.m.
Officers were called to the King Street East and River Street area for reports of a stabbing and found the victim in the area.
He was rushed to a local trauma centre.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s. He’s around six feet tall with a goatee and shaved head. Police say he was wearing green shorts.
More to come