Man critically injured in stabbing, suspect at large: Toronto Police

Toronto Police say a man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on Thursday at around 5:18 p.m.

Officers were called to the King Street East and River Street area for reports of a stabbing and found the victim in the area.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s. He’s around six feet tall with a goatee and shaved head. Police say he was wearing green shorts.

More to come