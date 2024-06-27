Man critically injured in stabbing, suspect at large: Toronto Police

ambulance
A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 27, 2024 6:03 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 6:06 pm.

Toronto Police say a man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on Thursday at around 5:18 p.m.

Officers were called to the King Street East and River Street area for reports of a stabbing and found the victim in the area.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s. He’s around six feet tall with a goatee and shaved head. Police say he was wearing green shorts.

More to come

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

1h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

4h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

18m ago

Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square
Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square

The board overseeing Sankofa Square has been directed to come up with a multi-year strategic and business plan to support the renaming.

1h ago

