Man found dead in vehicle near Christie Pits: police
Posted June 27, 2024 10:20 am.
Last Updated June 27, 2024 11:11 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle near Christie Pits.
Authorities were called to the Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West area just before 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the man was located deceased inside a vehicle in a parking lot. The circumstances of the man’s death are unclear.
The parking lot has been closed off for the investigation.