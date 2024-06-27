Man fatally shoots 80-year-old grandfather and self in New York state, prompting park closure

By The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 9:25 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 9:26 pm.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — A 24-year-old man fatally shot his 80-year-old grandfather and eventually killed himself Thursday, authorities said, leading police to evacuate and close a New York state park for several hours while they searched for him.

Andrew Vahey, 24, died on a hiking trail in Letchworth State Park as police officers closed in during a search that drew numerous law enforcement agencies along the Genesee River, Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters said at an evening news conference.

Vahey was wanted for the shooting death earlier in the day of his grandfather, Joseph Deponceau, whose body was found in his home in Irondequoit by police responding to a 911 call, Peters said.

Vahey’s roommate told police he received texts from Vahey “that said he had just killed his grandfather and was now going to kill himself,” Peters said.

Law enforcement officers spotted Vahey, carrying a long gun in the park at about 12:30 p.m. and tried to make contact, but he immediately turned the gun on himself, the chief said.

He said Vahey and Deponceau had argued recently over property and officers were called to Deponceau’s home last week during a family dispute over parking on the grass.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

4h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

7h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

1h ago

CityNews 24/7 live streaming tonight's U.S. Presidential debate
CityNews 24/7 live streaming tonight's U.S. Presidential debate

CityNews 24/7 is live streaming the U.S. Presidential debate -- an event that's being billed as one of the most consequential political showdowns in decades. President Joe Biden, 81, is facing off against...

0m ago

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

4h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

7h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

1h ago

CityNews 24/7 live streaming tonight's U.S. Presidential debate
CityNews 24/7 live streaming tonight's U.S. Presidential debate

CityNews 24/7 is live streaming the U.S. Presidential debate -- an event that's being billed as one of the most consequential political showdowns in decades. President Joe Biden, 81, is facing off against...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

8h ago

2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.

22h ago

2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

2:28
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”

The union representing WestJet mechanics have served strike notice, meaning workers could be off the job Friday night. The airline’s CEO says their offer is raises of 22% over 4 years, something any other union would accept.
1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.
More Videos