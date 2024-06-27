Mexico’s incoming president appoints expert in sustainable development as head of energy

Incoming Claudia Sheinbaum smiles during a press conference where she presented members of her Cabinet in Mexico City, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 4:43 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 4:57 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday announced five additional members of her future cabinet, presenting a group of scientists and former colleagues including Luz Elena González, an expert in sustainable development, as the next secretary of energy.

Sheinbaum highlighted González’s experience in renewable energy and in handling finances, an area that will prove useful in the department’s relationship with state-run companies like oil giant Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission. Previous to her appointment, González was in charge of Mexico City’s finances.

Sheinbaum also appointed Raquel Buenrostro as secretary of public administration. Buenrostro, who served for more than two decades in government tax, treasury and economic agencies, was described by the future president as an “incorruptible woman” with 28 years of experience in public administration.

David Kershenobich, a renowned researcher, will be the next secretary of health. Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina, secretary of infrastructure of Mexico City, will be in charge of the department of communications and transportation.

Edna Elena Vega Rangel, who also previously worked for the Mexico City government, will head the secretary of agrarian, territorial, and urban development.

The day after the June 2 election, Sheinbaum confirmed that Finance Minister Rogelio Ramírez de la O had accepted to continue in his role, in an effort to calm investors after the country faced a sudden meltdown in the stock and currency markets.

The question remains who will be in charge of Security, a department tasked with the great responsibility of securing the nation in the face of increasing violence that plagues the country. Among the possible picks for the job is Omar García Harfuch, the former chief of Mexico City’s police who was present at Sheinbaum’s meeting with the White House envoy, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, two weeks ago.

Last week Sheinbaum announced her first Cabinet picks, presenting an even gender distribution, as well as a heavy presence from academia and her prior administration as Mexico City’s mayor.

