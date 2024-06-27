Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 27, 2024 5:56 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 6:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,942.16, up or down 148.26):

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 32 cents, or 10.5 per cent, to $3.36 on 6.8 milllion shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 48 cents, or one per cent, to $48.83 on 6.6 million shares.

CIBC. (TSX:CM). Financials. Up 50 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $66.45 on 5.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 2.4 per cent, to $4.74 on 5.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down one cent, or essentially unchanged, to $52.80 on 4.4 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up seven cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $62.40 on 4.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX: TLRY). Health care. Up six cents or 2.6 per cent to $2.36. Tilray says it’s launching a new brand of premium non-alcoholic beverages. The Canadian cannabis company says the new brand is named Runner’s High Brewing Co. It is meant to appeal to those who want beer, but not the buzz that often comes with alcoholic drinks. The first three Runner’s High beers come in dark chocolate, raspberry and golden wheat flavours.

MDA Space Ltd. (MDA). Industrials. Up $1.62 or 13.5 per cent to $13.64. MDA Space has won a $1-billion contract with the Canadian Space Agency for the next phases of the Canadarm3 robotics system. MDA is building the Canadarm3, which will be used aboard Gateway, a collaboration led by NASA to establish a space station in lunar orbit. Gateway is a key part of NASA’s Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

