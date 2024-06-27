OPP officer faces assault charge after man taken to hospital with serious injuries

Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge
Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 27, 2024 4:13 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a provincial police officer with assault causing bodily harm following an interaction that left a 40-year-old man with serious injuries last year.

The Special Investigations Unit says the interaction took place after an Ontario Provincial Police officer found the man urinating outside a bank in Trenton, Ont., and handcuffed him last November.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It says the officer is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The officer is set to appear in court on July 25.

The SIU says it will not provide further comment as the case is now before the courts.

Top Stories

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

2h ago

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

11m ago

Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square
Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square

The board overseeing Sankofa Square has been directed to come up with a multi-year strategic and business plan to support the renaming.

19m ago

Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year
Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year

Toronto police are launching a new task force to address an alarming rise in violence within the tow truck industry which has contributed to an almost 74 per cent increase in shootings compared to last...

3h ago

