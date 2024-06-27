Shootings at Las Vegas-area apartments that left 5 dead stemmed from domestic dispute, police say

North Las Vegas Police investigate the scene of Monday night's shooting at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Authorities have arrested a man suspected in shootings at the apartments outside of Las Vegas that left five people dead and a 13-year-old girl critically wounded. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

By Rio Yamat, The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 3:40 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 3:42 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fight between a man and his ex-girlfriend escalated when he pulled out a gun and opened fire at an apartment complex near Las Vegas earlier this week, leaving five people dead and a 13-year-old girl critically wounded, authorities said Thursday.

The shooter, Eric Adams, later killed himself as North Las Vegas police officers confronted him.

Police said Adams was visiting his former girlfriend in a ground-floor apartment on Monday night when they began arguing and Adams turned the gun on the woman’s 24-year-old daughter and her girlfriend, killing them both. Adams then fatally shot an upstairs neighbor, a 20-year-old man, who had come downstairs to help.

After shooting the neighbor, police said Adams went into the second-floor apartment and again opened fire, killing the neighbor’s grandmother and mother, and injuring his teen sister.

Adams then “took his ex-girlfriend hostage” and fled in a vehicle, according to the police department. The woman was able to escape in the early-morning hours and flag down a police officer for help.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, police learned that the suspect had been seen at a business in North Las Vegas, and as officers arrived in the area, they saw the suspect with a firearm, running into the backyard of a nearby home.

Officers followed the suspect, but he refused to drop his weapon and died by suicide, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Adams was 48 at the time of his death, not 47 as initially reported by the police department.

The coroner’s office has identified the 24-year-old victim as Kayla Harris but has not yet released the names of the four other victims.

Harris played college basketball at Adams State University in southern Colorado, where she was working on a master’s degree in business administration, according to David Tandberg, the university’s president.

In a statement, Tandberg called it a privilege “to watch Kayla excel on and off the court.”

“It feels nearly impossible to understand and cope with losing a young woman so early in her promising life,” he said.

Rio Yamat, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

1h ago

Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year
Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year

Toronto police are launching a new task force to address an alarming rise in violence within the tow truck industry which has contributed to an almost 74 per cent increase in shootings compared to last...

2h ago

Man arrested for random assaults on TTC buses, allegedly swinging around sword
Man arrested for random assaults on TTC buses, allegedly swinging around sword

One man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people at random on TTC buses and pulling out a sword, striking various seats, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Jane Street...

5h ago

Man found dead in taxi cab near Christie Pits: police
Man found dead in taxi cab near Christie Pits: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a taxi cab near Christie Pits. Authorities were called to a Green P lot in the Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West area just before...

1h ago

Top Stories

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

1h ago

Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year
Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year

Toronto police are launching a new task force to address an alarming rise in violence within the tow truck industry which has contributed to an almost 74 per cent increase in shootings compared to last...

2h ago

Man arrested for random assaults on TTC buses, allegedly swinging around sword
Man arrested for random assaults on TTC buses, allegedly swinging around sword

One man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people at random on TTC buses and pulling out a sword, striking various seats, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Jane Street...

5h ago

Man found dead in taxi cab near Christie Pits: police
Man found dead in taxi cab near Christie Pits: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a taxi cab near Christie Pits. Authorities were called to a Green P lot in the Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West area just before...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

2h ago

2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

20h ago

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.

21h ago

2:14
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada

Apple will be giving Canadian customers the ability to fix their own products. Plus, profits are falling for a popular food brand, and Volkswagen makes a significant investment in electric vehicles. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

22h ago

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.
More Videos