S&P/TSX composite higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

A Canadian flag flies in the Bay Street financial district in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Posted June 27, 2024 11:41 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the energy, technology and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.86 points at 21,874.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.93 points at 39,201.73. The S&P 500 index was down 1.38 points at 5,476.52, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.48 points at 17,812.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.05 cents US compared with 73.01 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 92 cents at US$81.82 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$27.10 at US$2,340.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.37 a pound.

