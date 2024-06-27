Taiwan urges citizens to avoid travel to China, Hong Kong and Macao following Beijing threats

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 11:56 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 12:27 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has urged its citizens to avoid travel to China and the semi-autonomous Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao following threats from Beijing to execute supporters of the self-governing island democracy’s independence.

Spokesperson and deputy head of the Mainland Affairs Council Liang Wen-chieh issued the advisory at a news conference Thursday.

That came amid growing threats from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

China’s threat to hunt down and execute “hardcore” Taiwan independence supporters follows the election of Lai Ching-te of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party as president. China has refused all contact with Taiwan’s government since the election in 2016 of former president Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP, who refused to endorse Beijing’s demand that Taiwan recognizes itself as a part of China, seen as a prelude to political unification between the sides.

“In response to the new guidelines related to the so-called ‘secession crime,’ the government has the responsibility to remind citizens that there are genuine risks involved” in such visits, Liang said. The government is not banning visits, but those that do travel should not express political opinions or carry books or post online about topics that the authoritarian Communist Party would use to detain and potentially prosecute them.

Hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese live in China or travel their for business, tourism or family visits each year. China has also hosted visits by local Taiwanese officials and leaders of the opposition Nationalist Party, which backs eventual unification between the sides.

The sides operate direct flights and mainland Chinese are permitted to visit, although Beijing has severely restricted tourism to the island as a means of bringing economic pressure on the government in addition to its threatening military exercises and the daily deployment of warships and military planes around the island.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

7h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

10h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

4h ago

A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy

ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's...

17m ago

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

7h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

10h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

4h ago

A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy

ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

11h ago

2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

2:28
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”

The union representing WestJet mechanics have served strike notice, meaning workers could be off the job Friday night. The airline’s CEO says their offer is raises of 22% over 4 years, something any other union would accept.
1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.
More Videos