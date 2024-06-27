The Czech central bank again cuts a key interest rate as inflation stays low and economy recovers

FILE - People stand outside the Czech central bank in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The Czech Republic’s central bank on Thursday, June 27, 2024, cut its key interest rate for the fifth straight time amid low inflation and the economy showing signs of recovery. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 9:02 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate for the fifth time in a row as inflation remains low and the economy is showing signs of recovery.

The cut, which had been predicted by analysts, brought the interest rate down by a half-percentage point, to 4.75%.

The bank started to trim borrowing costs by a quarter-point on Dec. 21, the first cut since June 22, 2022. Further cuts of half a percentage point each time followed on Feb. 8, March 20 and May 2.

Inflation declined to 10.7% in 2023 from 15.1% in 2022, according to the Czech Statistics Office, and dropped to the bank’s target of 2.0% year-on-year in February, remaining unchanged in March.

It increased to 2.9% in April before dropping to 2.6% in May.

The Czech economy was up by 0.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, and increased by 0.3% compared with the last three months of the previous year, the figures released by Statistics Office on May 31 said.

That came after the Czech economy contracted by 0.2% in the last three months of 2023 compared with a year earlier.

Central banks around the world are leaning toward lowering borrowing costs as they judge whether toxic inflation has been sufficiently tamed.

The European Central Bank cut its key interest rate on June 6 by a quarter-point to 3.75% from a record high of 4%, moving ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve in lowering rates.

Federal Reserve officials said they saw some progress on inflation on June 12 but said they expect to cut their benchmark interest rate just once this year.

The Associated Press

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

37m ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building
Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building

A man is dead after he was shot outside of an apartment building in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue...

39m ago

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

15h ago

Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'
Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'

The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province's decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was "absurd" and motivated by politics rather...

4h ago

