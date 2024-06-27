West African defense chiefs propose a $2.6 billion security plan that analysts say might not work

FILE - The defense chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries excluding Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Niger, pose for a group photo during their extraordinary meeting in Accra, Ghana, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Defense chiefs of West Africa on Thursday, June 27, 2024, proposed a $2.6 billion plan to fight the region’s worsening security crises, a measure that analysts say though ambitious might not work due to challenges of funding and division within the regional bloc. (AP Photo/Richard Eshun Nanaresh), File)

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2024 9:35 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 9:42 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Defense chiefs of West Africa on Thursday proposed an ambitious plan to deploy a 5,000-strong “standby force” to fight the region’s worsening security crises, a measure that analysts say might not work due to challenges of funding and division within the regional bloc.

The plan, which will cost $2.6 billion annually, was proposed to heads of state at a meeting of defense officials in Nigeria’s capital of Abuja. The plan was also aimed at preventing further coups following a string of military takeovers that have destabilized the region, Nigeria’s Defense Minister Mohammed Badaru said.

Thursday’s meeting is the first time the bloc is mapping out publicly the financing of its long-talked-about standby force. However, analysts identified challenges it might face, including the shortage of funds from member states required to contribute money and securing the support of coup-hit countries most affected by the security crises.

“More than ever, we are at a pivotal moment in the history of our community to address insecurity,” said Omar Alieu Touray, president of the regional bloc of ECOWAS Commission, as he urged member-states to support the force. Their proposals are expected to be considered at the upcoming summit of the regional heads of state.

The resurgence of coups in West and Central Africa – with four of its nations being run by military governments – has divided the 15-nation ECOWAS and destabilized the region, especially the coup-hit countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which are worst-hit by the deadly violence now spreading to coastal nations.

ECOWAS has unsuccessfully tried to return democracies in these countries. Their best shot with now-lifted economic sanctions resulted in the three coup-hit countries withdrawing their membership and opening more windows for Russian mercenaries in the region.

Touray, the ECOWAS commission president, said the bloc invited officials from the coup-hit countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to attend Thursday’s meeting and join in forming such a force. It was not immediately clear if the countries would agree to this.

“I don’t think ECOWAS has the capacity to launch military interventions without foreign assistance,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Such a standby force can only work if ECOWAS gets the commitment of all its member states and if the bloc maps out a strategy to deal with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, said Kars de Bruijne, a senior research fellow at the Clingendael Institute think tank.

“Delivering (on such plans) has been the issue with ECOWAS for a long time,” he said.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

35m ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building
Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building

A man is dead after he was shot outside of an apartment building in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue...

37m ago

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

15h ago

Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'
Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'

The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province's decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was "absurd" and motivated by politics rather...

4h ago

Top Stories

Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre
Crombie vows to appoint special investigator to look at Ford deals if elected, including science centre

If Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie wins the next provincial election, one of her first actions as premier would be to appoint a special investigator to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" into...

35m ago

Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building
Man dead in shooting outside North York apartment building

A man is dead after he was shot outside of an apartment building in North York. Toronto paramedics responded to a shooting in the Cherokee Boulevard area near Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue...

37m ago

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

15h ago

Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'
Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'

The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province's decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was "absurd" and motivated by politics rather...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

14h ago

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.

15h ago

2:14
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada
Business Report: Apple self-service repair program coming to Canada

Apple will be giving Canadian customers the ability to fix their own products. Plus, profits are falling for a popular food brand, and Volkswagen makes a significant investment in electric vehicles. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

16h ago

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.

20h ago

3:30
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise

People who say their lives are impacted by the overhead noise of aircraft flying in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport are calling for changes on how residents make noise complaints.

22h ago

More Videos