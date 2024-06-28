Air tankers attack Arizona wildfire that has forced evacuations outside of Scottsdale

By The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 2:38 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 2:42 pm.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nearly 200 firefighters on Friday battled a wildfire northeast of Phoenix where air tankers were dropping retardant on the flames that forced dozens of residents to flee their homes overnight.

Arizona fire officials said there have been no immediate reports of any injuries or homes damaged by the human-caused fire that broke out at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the Boulder Heights subdivision, just outside of Scottsdale.

Elsewhere, crews continued to make progress on large wildfires that broke out earlier this week, including one south of Bend, Oregon, and another about 60 miles (97 km) east of Fresno, California.

In Arizona, an estimated 60 people had left their homes by Friday morning after Maricopa County emergency personnel ordered evacuations for the subdivision on the edge of the Tonto National Forest. The blaze dubbed the Boulder View Fire had burned about 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) with zero containment, authorities said.

“The southeast side of the fire remained active throughout the night producing 20-40 foot (6-12 meter) flame lengths in areas,” Tiffany Davila, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said Friday.

“Additional resources were redirected to that side of the fire last night to begin structure protection and help crews start firing operations to tie the fire into nearby roads,” she said.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at a high school in Scottsdale and evacuation shelters for horses and other large animals were established at several locations, including the rodeo grounds at nearby Cave Creek.

The National Interagency Fire Center said large wildfires also were burning Friday in Alaska, Oregon, California, New Mexico and Washington.

In central California, about 200 firefighters were battling the entirely uncontained Basin fire that has burned an estimated 9 square miles (23 square km) about 60 miles (97 km) east of Fresno. It was the only one still burning among 18 fires sparked by lightning along the western edge of the Sierra when a storm moved through earlier this week, the fire center said.

In Oregon’s high desert, firefighters said Friday they had dug fire lines around nearly half of the Darlene 3 fire that had forced hundreds of evacuations earlier in the week south of Bend, near La Pine. That fire has now burned an estimated 6 square miles (15 square km) and was listed at 42% containment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Court documents show billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands accused of sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February. The documents filed today provide...

1h ago

Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating
Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

1h ago

Suspect sought after Markham home riddled by 'multiple bullets'
Suspect sought after Markham home riddled by 'multiple bullets'

Police are searching for at least one suspect after multiple shots were fired at a Markham home early Friday morning. York Region police say they were called to a home in the area of Featherstone and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Court documents show billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands accused of sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February. The documents filed today provide...

1h ago

Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating
Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

1h ago

Suspect sought after Markham home riddled by 'multiple bullets'
Suspect sought after Markham home riddled by 'multiple bullets'

Police are searching for at least one suspect after multiple shots were fired at a Markham home early Friday morning. York Region police say they were called to a home in the area of Featherstone and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

35m ago

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.

21h ago

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.
2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

More Videos