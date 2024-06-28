Amazon is reviewing whether Perplexity AI improperly scraped online content

FILE - People are reflected in a window of a hotel at the Davos Promenade in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024. The artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI has raised tens of millions of dollars from the likes of Jeff Bezos and other prominent tech investors for its mission to rival Google in the business of searching for information. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

By Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 5:11 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 5:26 pm.

Amazon is reviewing claims that the artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI is scraping content — including from prominent news sites — without approval.

Amazon spokesperson Samantha Mayowa confirmed Friday that the tech giant was assessing information it received from the news outlet WIRED, which published an investigation earlier this month that said Perplexity appeared to scrape content from websites that had prohibited access from such practices. Perplexity uses servers by Amazon Web Services, otherwise known as AWS.

Amazon’s “terms of service prohibit abusive and illegal activities and our customers are responsible for complying with those terms,” Mayowa said in a prepared statement. “We routinely receive reports of alleged abuse from a variety of sources and engage our customers to understand those reports.”

The San Francisco-based AI search startup has been a darling of prominent tech investors, including heavy hitters such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. But in the past few weeks, the company has found itself in hot water amid accusations of plagiarism.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has offered a robust defense of the startup after it published a summarized news story with information and similar wording to a Forbes investigative story. It did so without citing the media outlet or asking for its permission. Forbes later said it found similar “knock-off” stories lifted from other publications.

Separately, The Associated Press found another Perplexity product invented fake quotes from real people.

Srinivas said in an AP interview earlier this month that his company “never ripped off content from anybody. Our engine is not training on anyone else’s content,” in part because the company is simply aggregating what other companies’ AI systems generate.

But, he added, “It was accurately pointed out by Forbes that they preferred a more prominent highlighting of the source.” He said sources are now highlighted more prominently.

A spokesperson for Perplexity did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the AWS probe.

________

AP reporters Matt O’Brien and Sarah Parvini contributed to this report.

Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

2h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

43m ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

1h ago

Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre
Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre

Toronto city staff are looking into what legal requirements the province may have to operate or maintain the Ontario Science Centre, after Premier Doug Ford's government abruptly shuttered the facility...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

2h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

43m ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

1h ago

Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre
Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre

Toronto city staff are looking into what legal requirements the province may have to operate or maintain the Ontario Science Centre, after Premier Doug Ford's government abruptly shuttered the facility...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

3h ago

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.
1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.
2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

More Videos