Bolivia’s president says the general accused of leading failed coup wanted to take over as president

Bolivia's President Luis Arce pauses during an interview in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 28, 2024, two days after Army troops stormed the government palace in what Arce called a coup attempt. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 8:34 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 8:42 pm.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Luis Arce said Friday a former general had intended to take over the government and become president in a failed coup, and he denied that the Andean nation was experiencing an economic crisis.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled leader denied once again that Wednesday’s attack on the government palace was a “self-coup” designed to garner him political points.

“I didn’t escape, I stayed to defend democracy,” Arce said.

About ongoing political spats with his one-time ally Evo Morales, Arce said “we’ve been politically attacked” by Morales, underscoring a “legislative boycott” which has hamstrung the government in taking on economic turmoil.

Arce washed his hands of claims by family members of the 21 detained by the government who were innocent of attempting a coup, and that they were tricked by the ex-military General Juan Jose Zúñiga.

“It’s a problem of those who were involved, it’s not the government’s problem,” Arce told the AP.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

5h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

3h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

2h ago

Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now
Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now

With its lease set to expire on Sunday after failed negotiations with its landlord, it looked like the curtain was about to close for Toronto's historic Revue Cinema. But the show will go on for now...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

5h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

3h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

2h ago

Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now
Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now

With its lease set to expire on Sunday after failed negotiations with its landlord, it looked like the curtain was about to close for Toronto's historic Revue Cinema. But the show will go on for now...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike

With LCBO workers threatening to walk off the job next week, the crown corporation is out with a contingency plan in the event negotiations break down. Shauna Hunt reports.

3h ago

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

6h ago

2:52
Biden and Trump spar in first U.S. presidential debate
Biden and Trump spar in first U.S. presidential debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump faceoff in the first U.S. presidential debate, sparring over the economy, the border, and golf handicaps. Brandon Choghri reports.

7h ago

2:13
Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square
Toronto council advances planning to rename Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square

Tensions ran high at Toronto City Council over the renaming of Yonge-Dundas Square as Sankofa Square. As CityNews/680's Jazan Grewal reports, council voted in favour to proceed with the renaming.

21h ago

2:44
Toronto police concerned over rise in gun violence and escalating tow truck turf wars
Toronto police concerned over rise in gun violence and escalating tow truck turf wars

Tow truck turf wars are heating up and gun violence is on the rise. Shauna Hunt with an update from Toronto police on their concerns over the shootings

More Videos