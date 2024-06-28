Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs calls for firework safety as heat intensifies

Canada Day fireworks light up lock 32 on the Trent Canal System in Bobcaygeon, Ont., to end Canada Day celebrations on Monday, July 1, 2019. With Canada Day fast approaching, Canadian fire chiefs are reminding the public about the safe use of fireworks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 28, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 4:12 am.

EDMONTON — With Canada Day fast approaching, Canadian fire chiefs are reminding the public about the safe use of fireworks.

Chief of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs Ken McMullen says people should remember that fireworks are still explosives and are dangerous when the conditions are hot and dry.

McMullen also says in a statement more than 700 fire departments nationwide respond to at least one call due to mishandling publicly available fireworks.

This from McMullen comes after wildfires sparked in several provinces this year, including Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia.

Temperatures in all three provinces, as well as Ontario and Quebec, have also hovered around the 30-degree-Celsius mark at times as well, fuelling the fires and leading Environment Canada to issue heat warnings.

McMullen says as climate conditions become increasingly extreme, a national fire administration will be needed to examine the human causes of fire, which can include fireworks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

10h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

13h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

7h ago

A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy

ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's...

1h ago

