Delaware Supreme Court reverses ruling invalidating early voting and permanent absentee status laws

By Randall Chase, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 6:23 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 6:26 pm.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court on Friday reversed a judge’s ruling that state laws allowing early voting and permanent absentee status are unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court did not address the merits of the case, but it instead found only that the plaintiffs, a state elections inspector and a Republican lawmaker, did not have legal standing to challenge the laws.

Justice Gary Traynor said elections inspector Michael Mennella and Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker had not met their burden of establishing “imminent or particularized harm.” To achieve standing, he said, a plaintiff must demonstrate an injury that is “more than a generalized grievance” shared by the population at large.

“Because we have concluded that the plaintiffs do not have standing, we do not reach the merits of their state constitutional claims,” Traynor wrote in an opinion for the court.

The justices said Hocker did not establish standing as a purported candidate because he will not stand for reelection until 2026. “That election, in our view, is not imminent,” Traynor wrote.

The court also rejected Mennella’s argument that he has standing as an inspector of elections and would have the authority to turn away voters based on his belief that the laws are unconstitutional.

The justices also said Hocker and Mennella did not have standing to assert their constitutional claims by virtue of their status as registered voters whose votes would be diluted by illegally cast votes.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Karen Valihura agreed that Hocker did not establish standing as a candidate, and Mennella’s status as an election inspector also was not sufficient. But she said her colleagues went too far in focusing on lawsuits over the 2020 presidential election while addressing the thorny issue of registered voter standing.

“I believe that the highly expedited nature of this proceeding counsels for a narrower holding that identifies and reserves for another day a more careful delineation of the boundaries of registered voter standing,” Valihura wrote.

The court issued its ruling just three weeks after hearing oral arguments, and less than three months before the Sept. 10 primary elections.

The ruling comes after Superior Court Judge Mark Conner declared in February that Mennella and Hocker had shown by “clear and convincing evidence” that the laws were “inconsistent with our constitution.”

Conner’s ruling came after the Supreme Court declared in 2022 that laws allowing universal voting by mail and Election Day registration in general elections were unconstitutional. The justices said the vote-by-mail statute impermissibly expanded absentee voting eligibility, while same-day registration conflicted with registration periods spelled out in the constitution.

In his ruling, Conner said a 2019 law allowing in-person voting for at least 10 days before an election violated a constitutional provision stating that general elections must be held on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November. “Our constitution provides only one such day, not any day or series of days the General Assembly sees fit,” he wrote.

Conner also found that, under Delaware’s constitution, voters can request absentee status only for specific elections at which they cannot appear at the polls. Under a law dating to 2010, however, a person who voted absentee one year because of the flu could continue to vote absentee in all future general elections, Conner noted.

Randall Chase, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

3h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

2h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

3h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

2h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

5h ago

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.
1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.
2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

More Videos