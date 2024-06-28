Frank Bensel makes hole-in-one on back-to-back shots at the U.S. Senior Open

By The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 9:23 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 10:13 am.

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Frank Bensel turned up a pair of aces — on back-to-back holes — in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open at the Newport Country Club on Friday.

Bensel aced the 173-yard fourth hole with a 6-iron and then followed it up with another hole-in-one on the 202-yard fifth with the same club. Both holes are par-3.

While consecutive holes-in-one are exceedingly rare, it’s also unusual for a course to have par-3’s on two straight holes, like the setup at the 7,024-yard, par-70 Newport Country Club this week.

Bensel is a 56-year-old from Jupiter, Florida. He has played in six PGA Tour events and never made a cut.

Even with the aces, Bensel has had a tough time at the seaside course. He opened the day at 4 over and had back-to-back bogeys to follow up his aces.

The only other USGA championship to have a player card two holes-in-one was at the 1987 U.S. Mid-Amateur when Donald Bliss aced the eighth and 10th holes. Because he started on the back nine, Bliss got a hole-in-one on his first hole of the day and his 17th at Brook Hollow in Dallas.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

The Associated Press

