Jim Pattison Group acquires U.S. grocery chain owner Save Mart Companies

Businessman and philanthropist Jim Pattison returns to his seat after speaking during a Canada's Walk of Fame ceremony honouring him, in Vancouver, on Friday February 15, 2019. U.S. grocery chain owner the Save Mart Companies says it has been acquired by the Jim Pattison Group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 28, 2024 3:04 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 3:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — U.S. grocery chain owner, the Save Mart Companies, says it has been acquired by the Jim Pattison Group.

Save Mart spokesperson Jennifer Shelton confirmed the acquisition by the Vancouver-based holdings company, but declined to share financial details, including the value of the deal.

Save Mart’s website says it operates about 200 grocery stores across California and Nevada.

Its store banners include Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California, FoodMaxx, and Maxx Value Food.

Under the deal, Shelton says Save Mart will retain its headquarters in Modesto, Calif.

The Jim Pattison Group dates back to 1961, when it owned an auto dealership, but has since grown to a massive company that has been involved with Save-On-Foods, Great Wolf Lodge, Ripley Entertainment, Genpak and Canfor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

