Judge to weigh request to dismiss Alec Baldwin shooting case for damage to evidence during testing

FILE - Alec Baldwin emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. A New Mexico judge is scheduled to consider at a Friday, June 21, 2024, hearing, whether to compel a movie set armorer to testify at actor Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during rehearsal for the Western movie “Rust.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 12:03 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 12:12 am.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge plans to rule Friday on a request to dismiss the sole charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer over concerns the FBI damaged the firearm during forensic testing before defense attorneys could examine it.

Defense attorneys for Alec Baldwin have asked Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to scuttle the case against Baldwin ahead of what would be a high-profile trial starting in July.

Baldwin’s legal team has requested that, if the trial moves forward, the judge should at least prohibit presentation of an analysis of the gun using replacement parts by a firearms expert for the prosecution. They say investigators may have destroyed potentially exculpatory evidence while testing whether the gun might accidentally discharge without a pull of the trigger.

During a film-set rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing the gun at Halyna Hutchins when it went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza, who survived.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

Sheriff’s investigators initially sent the revolver to the FBI for routine testing, but when an FBI analyst heard Baldwin say in an ABC TV interview that he never pulled the trigger, the agency told local authorities they could conduct an accidental discharge test, though it might damage the gun.

The FBI was told by a team of investigators to go ahead, and tested the revolver by striking it from several angles with a rawhide mallet. One of those strikes fractured the gun’s firing and safety mechanisms.

“They understood that this was potentially exculpatory evidence and they destroyed it anyway,” Baldwin lawyer John Bash said during a virtual court hearing Monday. “It’s outrageous and it requires dismissal.”

Prosecutors said it was “unfortunate” the gun broke, but it wasn’t destroyed and the parts are still available. They say Baldwin’s attorneys still have the ability to defend their client and question the evidence against him.

Baldwin’s lawyers say authorities went ahead with destructive testing of the gun without bothering to disassemble it and photograph the parts first, thus eliminating their most critical evidence in the case. Noting damage to the top notch on the revolver’s hammer, they urged the judge to prohibit a jury from viewing an analysis of the reconstructed gun.

Several hours of testimony about the gun and forensic testing during online hearings provided a dress rehearsal for the possible trial against Baldwin. Attorneys for Baldwin gave long and probing cross-examinations of the lead detective, an FBI forensic firearm investigator and the prosecution’s independent gun expert, Lucien Haag.

Special prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson told the court Monday that the defense has plenty of gun evidence to work with at the trial.

She added that all available evidence, from witness testimony to video footage of Baldwin firing the revolver, showed the gun was in good working order on the day of the shooting and that police had no reason to believe its internal workings could provide exonerating evidence.

Prosecutors plan to present evidence that they say shows the firearm “could not have fired absent a pull of the trigger” and was working properly before the shooting.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the shooting and was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison.

Since the 2021 shooting, the filming of “Rust” resumed but moved to Montana under an agreement with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, which made him an executive producer. The completed movie has not yet been released for public viewing.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

7h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

10h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

4h ago

A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy

ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's...

19m ago

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

7h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

10h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

4h ago

A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy

ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

11h ago

2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

2:28
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”

The union representing WestJet mechanics have served strike notice, meaning workers could be off the job Friday night. The airline’s CEO says their offer is raises of 22% over 4 years, something any other union would accept.
1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.
More Videos