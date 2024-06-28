Loblaws recalling packaged pork product due to ‘soft coloured plastic’

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling its 1 kg PC Cheddar Jalapeno Smokies due to the possible presence of “soft coloured plastic” in the product.

The product carries the UPC code 060383200213 and has a best-before date of 2024 JL 25. It was sold at Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaw, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, No Frills, Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Provigo, Maxi, Axep, Intermarche, Extra Foods, Real Canadian Wholesale Club and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The grocery giant says it has not received any reports of injury related to consumption of the product and that the recall is “out of an abundance of caution.”

“All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund,” the company said in a statement.