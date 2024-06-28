Man arrested for allegedly intentionally striking police car in Whitby

Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 28, 2024 11:36 am.

A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally struck a police cruiser with a vehicle in Whitby.

Durham police say on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., an officer was on proactive patrol when he saw a vehicle with a stolen licence plate in the area of Thickson Road South and Nichol Avenue.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, then the suspect allegedly failed to stop the vehicle. The suspect allegedly intentionally struck the officer’s cruiser before fleeing the area.

With assistance from someone from the public, officers found the vehicle abandoned and the driver had entered another vehicle.

The second vehicle was located in the area of Thickson Road and Victoria Street East, where police then blocked it from fleeing and took a suspect into custody.

Shaundry Knight-Bryce, 22, of Oshawa has been charged flight from police, dangerous operation, possess of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and fail to comply with a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing.

