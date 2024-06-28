Man convicted of murder in death of Washington police officer shot by deputy sentenced to 29 years

By The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 5:31 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 5:42 pm.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man found guilty of murder for his role in the 2022 death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Friday to 29 years in prison.

A Clark County Superior Court judge sentenced Julio Segura of Yakima in the death of Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota, The Columbian reported. More than a dozen people gave statements about Sahota in court before the sentencing.

A Clark County jury last month convicted Segura, 23, of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police. He was acquitted of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

The jury deliberated for eight hours after a trial that lasted several weeks.

Sahota, 52, was off duty and at home in the city of Battle Ground on Jan. 29, 2022, the day he was fatally shot. Law enforcement from multiple agencies had chased Segura to Sahota’s neighborhood in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station.

Segura stabbed Sahota as the two struggled in Sahota’s driveway. Moments later, Clark County sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Feller arrived and mistakenly shot Sahota. Coroners said Sahota died from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Prosecutors argued that Segura caused Sahota’s death by committing or attempting to commit other crimes, saying he “engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to any person.”

During Thursday’s hearing, Sahota’s wife, Dawnese Sahota, told Judge Nancy Retsinas of her husband’s resilience and work ethic. She said her 33 years with him were not enough.

“This tragedy that is now my reality has left me brokenhearted,” she said. “Shattered.”

She said she holds Segura 100% responsible for her husband’s death by creating the confusion that led to his shooting.

Vancouver Police Chief Jeff Mori told the judge of Sahota’s compassion as a trainer for the agency and the way he always taught officers to treat the people they encounter as they, too, would want to be treated.

Sahota’s mother, Darlene Baun, shared memories of her son’s childhood and their struggle with abuse and homelessness when he was a boy.“I’m so proud of my son. He went through so much, and he always tried to do good,” she said. “He loved helping people.”

Prosecutor Tony Golik asked the judge to sentence Segura at the top of the sentencing range. He called Segura’s actions “dangerous, violent and self-centered.”

Segura apologized to the Sahota family at the hearing.

“I understand there’s nothing I can say to alleviate all that pain that I caused,” Segura said. “There’s nothing I can say, except that from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”

Segura’s defense team submitted about 1,200 pages of records detailing Segura’s tumultuous upbringing with stints in foster care and counseling. They asked the judge to consider a shorter sentence.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

2h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

43m ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

1h ago

Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre
Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre

Toronto city staff are looking into what legal requirements the province may have to operate or maintain the Ontario Science Centre, after Premier Doug Ford's government abruptly shuttered the facility...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

2h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

43m ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

1h ago

Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre
Toronto staff looking into Ontario's legal duties, if any, to operate science centre

Toronto city staff are looking into what legal requirements the province may have to operate or maintain the Ontario Science Centre, after Premier Doug Ford's government abruptly shuttered the facility...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

3h ago

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.
1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.
2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

More Videos