Minivan slams into a Long Island nail salon, killing 4 and injuring 9, fire official says

By The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 7:11 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 7:26 pm.

DEER PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring 9, a Suffolk County fire official said.

The vehicle came to a stop inside the Hawaii Nail & Spa store about 4:40 p.m.

All of those killed and injured were inside the salon at the time, Lt. Kevin Heissenbuttel said.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was accidental or intentional, Heissenbuttel said. Investigators were on the scene into the evening.

Photos from the scene showed a gaping hole in the storefront, which is located in a strip mall.

