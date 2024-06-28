Minnesota family store is demolished from its perch near dam damaged by surging river

RAPIDAN, Minn. (AP) — County officials bought and demolished a Minnesota family store that was precariously perched beside a cliff near a flood-damaged dam, officials said Friday.

Blue Earth County bought the Rapidan Dam Store and then removed the structure to lessen the downstream impact if it tumbled into the Blue Earth River, the county said in a statement.

For decades, the Hruska family had operated the store and lived in a nearby house but recent heavy rain caused the river to rise dramatically upstream and cut a channel between the Rapidan Dam and the riverbank. The house collapsed into the river Tuesday and the river continued to erode the land near the store.

“The Dam Store was an integral part of the community and remains embedded in the memories of many residents,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with the Hruska family and everyone close to them.”

No one was reported injured by the dam’s partial failure.

Officials said the dam, located a few miles southwest of Mankato in southern Minnesota, remains stable as does a bridge just upriver. However, officials are warily watching both structures, noting that the still-surging river has drastically changed the area.

The county didn’t disclose what it paid for the store. On Thursday, county employees and the Hruska family worked to remove a bar, booths, kitchen appliances and other items from the shelves.

Flooding in the last week has caused millions of dollars in damage to bridges, homes and roads across Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. High water was blamed for at least three deaths in the Upper Midwest.

The Associated Press







