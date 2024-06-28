Missouri governor vetoes school safety initiative to fund gun-detection surveillance systems

FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson, Mo. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson vetoed funding Friday, June 28, 2024 for a school safety initiative that would have used special video surveillance software to detect guns, becoming the second governor in as many months to balk at implementing the technology. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

By David A. Lieb, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 7:19 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 7:26 pm.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson vetoed funding Friday for a school safety initiative that would have used video surveillance software to detect guns, becoming the second governor in as many months to balk at implementing the technology.

The Republican governor’s rejection of the proposed $2.5 million grant program for public schools was one of 173 line-item vetoes he announced while signing a roughly $50 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts Monday. The veto of the gun-detection grants came after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, struck down a $5 million appropriation for a similar program.

The budget bills in both states were supported by ZeroEyes, a technology firm founded by military veterans after the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. ZeroEyes uses surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence to spot people with guns and alert school administrators and law enforcement officers.

Though other companies also offer gun surveillance systems, the Kansas legislation included a lengthy list of specific criteria that ZeroEyes’ competitors don’t currently meet. The Missouri budget bill was less specific but still included several criteria met by ZeroEyes.

In a letter to lawmakers explaining his veto, Parson said “this appropriation appears to describe a specific vendor’s platform” and noted that the Department of Public Safety must follow state purchasing laws “rather than contracting with a particular vendor.” Parson also said he was vetoing the measure because of a general need to cut spending, among other things.

A spokesperson for ZeroEyes said no one was available for comment Friday.

Several other states, including Iowa, Michigan and Utah, already have enacted laws funding firearms detection technology in schools.

After numerous high-profile shootings, school security has become a multibillion-dollar industry. Various states also have provided funding to equip staff with mobile panic buttons and to digitally map school buildings to aid quicker responses by police, firefighters and emergency medical crews.

All told, Parson said, he made about $1 billion of line-item vetoes to the budget.

One veto was for a $497 million transfer for renovations to the Capitol, saying it wasn’t needed yet because detailed plans aren’t in place.

Another rejected $150 million out of a total $727 earmarked for the improvement and expansion of Interstate 44, which runs west from St. Louis to the Oklahoma border.

Parson also trimmed back $6 million set aside for future National Guard missions to the southern U.S. border. Missouri troops deployed to the border in Texas have since returned, Parson said. He left $2 million in the budget for potential future missions.

Also axed were numerous smaller items that Parson called “unnecessary pet projects.”

David A. Lieb, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

3h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

2h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

3h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

2h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

1h ago

New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

5h ago

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.
1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.
2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

More Videos