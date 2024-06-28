Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,875.79, down 66.37 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 94 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $51.86 on 34.4 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 18 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $62.58 on 18.9 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada (TSX:POW). Financials. Down 64 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $38.02 on 13.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up seven cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $75.20 on 9.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up eleven cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $52.15 on 7.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Up 14 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $36.43 on 6.5 million shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press