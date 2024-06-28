Music Review: Megan Thee Stallion’s fierce ‘Megan’ trades hot girl summers for a different freedom

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2024 1:05 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 1:12 pm.

“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again,” Megan Thee Stallion says in the spoken-word intro for her “Cobra” music video. It is the first single from “Megan,” her third studio album, and one of many songs channeling snakes.

She sounds as strong as ever, atop chugging riffs and fluttering synths. Megan stretches and tightens syllables to enhance the weight of her words, a reminder that she’s lived through a few nightmarish years, and she’s working on coming out the other side. It might sound harsh on ears expecting her feel-good, hot girl summer declarations, but on this album, Megan is most interested in exorcising the demons given to her by haters.

It makes sense that Megan Thee Stallion – whose birth name is Megan Pete – would self-title this record, one born out of newfound autonomy. It is a self-released album, having reached a settlement with her former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment after three years of litigation.

It is also her first album since the end of the criminal case against Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August for shooting and wounding Megan in the feet, concluding a three-year legal and cultural saga that saw two careers, and lives, thrown into turmoil. In the years after the 2020 shooting, Megan — a three-time Grammy winner and hip-hop superstar – became the target of widespread misinformation and social media vitriol leveled against her in a clear-cut example of misogynoir, a specific type of misogyny experienced by Black women.

She’s managed to turn that pain and betrayal into to art — or at the very least, filter her frustrations through it, sharpening her flow in the process. “Boa” is self-assured, with an energetic sample of Gwen Stefani’s 2004 hit “What You Waiting For?”

“Hiss” is a scathing diss track with various targets — another self-possessed track. Braggadocious bars are found at every turn, challenged in only a few moments — like in the repetition of “I’m worthy / not worthless,” on the pop-y “Worthy.” It hits like a meditative mantra spoken into a mirror, a woman working to convince herself of her own value.

That said, there are still moments of perky pleasure (“Broke His Heart,” “Find Out,” the shimmery self-satisfaction of “Down Stairs DJ”), charming detours into her admiration of Japanese culture (“Otaku Hot Girl,” “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba), and energetic collaborations (“Spin” with Victoria Monét, “Accent” with GloRilla.) But across “Megan,” the rapper’s primary focus appears to be on pushing past her detractors — without as many of her previous, light-hearted joys. And who could blame her?

Snake imagery hasn’t been used so effectively since Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” era, an album about victimization and retribution. But in Swift’s universe, snakes were a metaphor for her nemesis — for Megan, they are a symbol for strength, for renewal — with real bite. You’ve got to suck the poison to remove it, right?

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

26m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

40m ago

Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating
Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

3h ago

First six players for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster announced
First six players for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster announced

The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off is inching closer and closer and on Friday, powerhouse Canada announced its first six players for the tournament. Led by Stanley Cup-winning coach Jon Cooper, Canada...

30m ago

Top Stories

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

26m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday. Fireworks...

40m ago

Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating
Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga at around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

3h ago

First six players for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster announced
First six players for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster announced

The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off is inching closer and closer and on Friday, powerhouse Canada announced its first six players for the tournament. Led by Stanley Cup-winning coach Jon Cooper, Canada...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials
Business Report: Boeing sanctioned by U.S. officials

Boeing has been sanctioned by the NTSB. Plus, Amazon joins a rare group of companies, and some American bars are starting to ban younger customers. Fil Martino explains.

19h ago

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

23h ago

2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.
More Videos