New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

Frank Stronach poses with horse "Holy Helena" of Stronach Stables, after winning the 158th running of the Queen's Plate horse race at Woodbine Race Track, in Toronto on Sunday, July 2, 2017. A court document shows 91-year-old billionaire businessman Stronach stands accused of sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 28, 2024 12:53 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 1:22 pm.

Court documents show billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands accused of sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February.

The documents filed today provide additional information about eight new charges police recently laid against 91-year-old Stronach, after he was initially arrested in early June on five charges involving three different complainants.

The documents say Stronach is accused of attempting to have sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent and indecently assaulting her between June 1977 and January 1978.

The founder of auto parts giant Magna is also charged with sexually assaulting six other complainants in incidents that allegedly occurred in the 1980s, 1990s, early 2000s and this year.

The previously filed charges against Stronach involve allegations dating from the 1980s to 2023.

Stronach’s lawyer Brian Greenspan has said that his client denies all allegations against him and plans to “vigorously” defend himself.

